Festive threads raise cash for Alexander Devine

There were plenty of festive threads on show at an annual Christmas jumper charity fundraiser.

Staff at Bucks and Berks Recruitment in Marlow donned a plethora of patterns, knits, colours and styles in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

The workers at the High Street office also gave up physical Christmas cards in favour of e-cards, with the money saved adding up to about £600 for the White Waltham-based charity.

The firm’s brand manager Kirsten Crisford said: “With all our staff in one office in Marlow we can have some fun while raising money for such a lovely group of people.”