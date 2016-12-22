Measures considered to prevent repeat closure of Marlow Bridge

Measures to prevent another closure of Marlow Bridge are being considered by Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC).

The crossing was forced to shut in September after a lorry more than 10 times the official three-tonne weight limit attempted to use it.

It re-opened in late November, but concerns persist, with numerous reports of overweight vehicles still attempting to cross.

Part of the reason for this, according to Transport for Buckinghamshire, is that many drivers are simply unaware of how heavy their cars are.

Mark Shaw, BCC cabinet member for Transport, said: “A Range Rover carrying four people and their shopping could easily exceed 3 tonnes.

“As such, we will be trying to educate local residents on identifying the weight of their vehicles if they are regular users of the bridge.

“There are measures in place to deter heavier vehicles from crossing the bridge already, for instance the width-restricting bollards.

“However, as we know from experience, this does not put off all drivers.”

Thames Valley Police has also been consulted on possible solutions, with Inspector Scott Long of the force’s Roads Policing team saying enforcement would begin in the New Year.

He added: “We are taking all violations of the weight limit very seriously, due to the impact on the town’s residents and businesses of the two month closure of the bridge after an HGV collided with it in September.

“We are working with TfB to come to a solution, and would like to reinforce the message to drivers that ignoring the weight restriction could result in penalties.”