Marlow Bottom family Christmas lights raise thousands for cancer charity

According to the Christmas story, shepherds were led to Bethlehem by a bright star.

But in Buckinghamshire, Shepherds have been leading everyone else to Marlow Bottom.

The Shepherd family have decked out their home in Hill Farm Road with about 30,000 lights, continuing a tradition started by dad-of-three Tony in 2000.

Visitors are invited to visit the illuminations between 4-11pm everyday and have so far helped raise almost £5,000 in donations for cancer charity Mummy's Star since the switch was flipped on Thursday, December 1.

Speaking about why he has persevered with the project for so many years, Mr Shepherd said: "Well, every man needs a hobby, but also I just enjoy it.

"I like being outside putting the lights up and in the summer I like building the props for it and the programming for the music too.

"It's also nice chatting to the people who come to see it.

"And it's become such a feature of Marlow Bottom now anyway that I think if we didn't do it there would be a lot of disappointment."

Visit www.facebook.com/shepherdfamilychristmaslights to find out more and donate.