Thu, 22
Fri, 23
Sat, 24
SECTION INDEX

Marlow Bottom family Christmas lights raise thousands for cancer charity

Reporter:

James Harrison

comments 0

According to the Christmas story, shepherds were led to Bethlehem by a bright star.

But in Buckinghamshire, Shepherds have been leading everyone else to Marlow Bottom.

The Shepherd family have decked out their home in Hill Farm Road with about 30,000 lights, continuing a tradition started by dad-of-three Tony in 2000.

Visitors are invited to visit the illuminations between 4-11pm everyday and have so far helped raise almost £5,000 in donations for cancer charity Mummy's Star since the switch was flipped on Thursday, December 1.

Speaking about why he has persevered with the project for so many years, Mr Shepherd said: "Well, every man needs a hobby, but also I just enjoy it.

"I like being outside putting the lights up and in the summer I like building the props for it and the programming for the music too.

"It's also nice chatting to the people who come to see it.

"And it's become such a feature of Marlow Bottom now anyway that I think if we didn't do it there would be a lot of disappointment."

Visit www.facebook.com/shepherdfamilychristmaslights to find out more and donate.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Photo Galleries

Top Ten Articles

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved