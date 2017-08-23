Punch and Judy entertain children at the Nicholsons Centre

Families were treated to a Punch and Judy show at the Nicholsons Centre on Tuesday.

The Puppetree Theatre company performed several shows as part of the shopping centre’s Terrific Tuesdays events which have been running every Tuesday during the summer holidays.

More than 240 children enjoyed the shows which were performed by Brian and Alison Davey.

Jane Wright, centre manager, said: “Punch & Judy today was an amazing success and the children obviously enjoyed the shows judging by the reaction to the characters.

“Next Tuesday is the last Terrific Tuesday for the summer.

“We are looking forward to seeing comedy juggling duo Slap and Tickle.”

Visit www.nicholsonsshoppingcentre.co.uk for more information.