Youngsters build bridges at family fun day in heritage centre

Youngsters built model bridges at Maidenhead Heritage Centre last week in a bid to win a go on a simulator of an old RAF fighter aircraft.

In the free event at the centre in Park Street, children competed to build the sturdiest bridge from cardboard, paper and straws.

Jon Dance-Groom, education officer, said the centre was giving away a flight tomorrow (Thursday) during its paper plane competition and Spitfire Day.

He added: “We had a lovely morning of bridge building with some enthusiastic young engineers, competing to create the strongest one to win a flight in our Spitfire simulator.”

Tomorrow’s event will take place at 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm, where the bridges and planes will be judged together.

Visit wwww.maidenheadheritage.org.uk for more information.