Warning issued after tumble dryer starts house fire

Firefighters have issued a warning after a house fire was started by a tumble dryer in Maidenhead yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Crews from Maidenhead and Windsor were called to a house in Blenheim Road at about 2pm.

The fire was started by a tumble dryer but it is not known whether the machine was on or if it started in the plug.

Daniel Makell from Maidenhead Fire Station warned against leaving the house when machines like tumble dryers are on.

There was no one in the house at the time and there was fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour-and-a-half.