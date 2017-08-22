Tables vandalised and fire alarm set off after youths break into Furze Platt Senior School

A group of young people broke into a secondary school and set off a fire alarm after smoking inside on Wednesday night.

The group, made up of four or five people, got into Furze Platt Senior School grounds and may have climbed up scaffolding, a police community alert said.

They smashed a window and entered the building before vandalising tables and writing on walls in thick black felt tip.

Afterward, they entered an office to smoke, which set off the fire alarm and they then left immediately.

The vandalism took place between 10.15-10.40pm.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.