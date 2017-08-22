Tue, 22
The Fragrance Shop set to open in Nicholsons Centre

A popular perfume shop is set to open in the Nicholsons Centre soon.

The Fragrance Shop, which sells perfurmes, aftershave, beauty products and specialised gift sets will be opening in town ‘shortly’.

The store has three part-time vacancies which are being advertised on the Nicholsons Centre website.

The Fragrance Shop and the Nicholsons Centre has been contacted for more information about the new store and when it will open.

