Boyne Hill Cricket Club hosts charity match

A former cricket chairman was remembered at a charity match on Saturday.

Boyne Hill Cricket Club in Highway Road hosted a Twenty20 match between a club chairman and cricket chairman’s team.

The charity match has taken place in the past and Sioban Morgan, who organised the event, said: “This year we are raising money for Cancer Research which is dear to our heart. We lost our friend Steve Palfrey last month.”

He was a past chairman and died aged 64 after a battle with lung cancer.

The match ended with the club’s two overseas members taking to the green.

Matthew Leopold from Australia and Josh Roguski from New Zealand were the subjects of an auction for someone to shave their heads and beards.

Peter Morgan, from the club, added: “The players out there are the people who have done something for club.”