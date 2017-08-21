Big Sunday Funday raises cash for Reuben's Fight

Families enjoyed rides, stalls and food when Laggan Park was taken over for a funday yesterday (Sunday).

The Big Sunday Funday was started five years ago by a group of six friends from Maidenhead in an effort to ‘bring the community together’.

Each year they choose different charities to fundraise for and this year they chose Reuben’s Fight.

Reuben Virdee, three, from Furze Platt was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in December.

He is currently back at John Radcliffe Hospital receiving treatment.

His parents Jessica and Kulwan are hoping to raise £250,000 for future treatment.

Family friend Emma Coomes, who runs the fundraising campaign, was at Sunday’s event with her family.

She said: “His condition changes, he has been in hospital for five or six weeks, it’s been one of the most difficult times for them.

“The family are grateful for everyone’s support, there are so many people doing events for him.”

One of the organisers Taz Choudary said money raised will be split between Reuben’s Fight and the community centre at Maidenhead Mosque.

He said: “We decided that we wanted to do something for the community and each year we are getting bigger and bigger.”