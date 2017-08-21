In pictures: Maidenhead at the Movies 2017

Hundreds of people descended on Kidwells Park for a weekend packed full of films.

Maidenhead at the Movies took place for the eighth year and 12 films were shown acress three days, starting on Friday.

There was something for all tastes from kids’ favourites including Boss Baby and Trolls, to Hollywood award-winner La La Land.

On Sunday night the event closed with a screening of Dirty Dancing to mark 30 years since the film was released.

As well as the films, there was a small fairground and food stalls.

The Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club was offering plastic chairs for film fans at £1 a pop which will go towards charities supported by the group.

Rotary member Peter Sands was at the event on Sunday.

“It is a really lovely idea, my grandchildren are coming to watch Sing.

“There has been a lot of families here today.”

One dad there was Andy Moore, who came along with 18-month-old Jamie and Lily, five, to watch The Secret Life of Pets.

“I’ve come with some friends, our wives are all out today and we thought it sounded nice,” he said.

“My daughter loves this film, I think it’s a good idea.”