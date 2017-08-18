Technical glitch creates thousands of spaces on Maidenhead parking sign

A technical fault made it appear thousands of car parking spaces in the town centre were vacant.

The error on an electronic sign which tells drivers how full the car parks are showed that 9,999 spaces were free in each location.

The mistake was spotted by eagle-eyed commuter Nigel Smith, of Australia Avenue.

The 65-year-old passed the electronic sign in Cookham Road at about 7am on Monday on his way to the railway station.

“I’ve seen it saying some weird things but I’ve not seen it saying that before.

“It would have caused a bit of confusion I expect.”

He added: “Somebody new to Maidenhead may well have been confused, I’ve no idea how long it lasted for.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said the fault on the ‘variable message signs’ was reported on Monday.

“The system was reset once we were made aware and we have asked the manufacturer to investigate how this happened,” he added.