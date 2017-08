The nervous wait was over for pupils from across the area as they discovered their A-level results on Thursday.

It was a huge week for Maidenhead United and Dave Tarpey, with a 2-1 win over Hartlepool on Saturday and a 4-1 win over AFC Flyde on Tuesday – with the marksman bagging all six goals.

The communications team for Burger King in Slough High Street attempted to cover up the discovery of maggots in the store with a ‘cleaning story’ – before accidentally revealing the truth in an email blunder.

A farmer has apologised after one of his trailers overturned in Maidenhead, spilling grain and partially closing a main road on Saturday.

About 500 people were at a summer fun day at Britwell Baptist Church on Saturday.

More than 1,000 runners took part in the 36th Burnham Beeches Half Marathon on Sunday.