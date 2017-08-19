Youngsters learn magic tricks and balloon modelling at Nicholsons Centre

09:00AM, Saturday 19 August 2017
As part of the ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ summer holiday events, youngsters learned balloon and card tricks in the shopping centre.
Jane Wright, centre manager, said: “Our Terrific Tuesdays are gaining in popularity each week as word gets around that there is great free entertainments for families every week during the summer.
“The children loved Trevor today and he had around 40 children for each of his shows.
“Trevor wowed parents and kids alike turning a seemingly non-specific blob of balloons into works of art in just a few masterful twists.”
Trevor has been performing magic professionally for more than 25 years and is an experienced balloon modeller.
Next week the Puppetree Theatre Company will be showing Punch and Judy.
Visit www.nicholsonsshoppingcentre.co.uk for more details.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.