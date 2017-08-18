CCTV row: Councillor found to have breached code of conduct over leak

“This climate of secrecy has to end.”

That is the view of an opposition councillor who says he has been found to have breached the Royal Borough’s code of conduct for ‘telling the truth’.

Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) was investigated by the council after he sent the Advertiser a leaked email from an officer in February saying eight CCTV cameras had been switched off – after councillors said this was not true.

A letter addressed to Cllr Werner from the borough’s monitoring officer Mary Kilner, which he says he received on July 26, states he breached several paragraphs in the code of conduct. It states she has considered the complaint on behalf of the managing director Alison Alexander.

The letter states that, by informing the Advertiser instead of the cabinet member for environmental services, Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams), about the cameras, Cllr Werner did not demonstrate the principles of ‘selflessness, integrity, objectivity and accountability expected of a councillor’.

It adds: “Instead you chose a path which selfishly gave you the maximum publicity even though it jeopardised the employment and career of your friend.

“The thought of embarrassing the council would seem to have got the better of your objectivity.”

The monitoring officer also found by sending the Advertiser the email, Cllr Werner did not act in the public interest and it was ‘neither appropriate nor necessary’. It also found he did not ‘fully co-operate with the council’.

Speaking about the decision, Cllr Werner said: “There is not even a right to appeal; I am being punished for telling the truth.

“At the end of the day they sacked an officer [who leaked the email] for doing his job. It was his job to give councillors information.

“The council was misleading the public, whether knowingly or by accident I do not know. I knew the public was being misled and I told the truth to the public through the Maidenhead Advertiser.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, it is clear this council does not believe in transparency, they would rather hide their decisions and mistakes.”

Cllr Werner also said the council did not follow the correct procedure when investigating him and questioned why the formal process had begun in July, which is months after the incident.

It is not yet clear whether Cllr Werner will face punishment.

Editor’s note: The editor’s code of practice says the public interest includes protecting the public from being misled by an action or statement of an individual or organisation and raising or contributing to a matter of public debate, including serious cases of impropriety, unethical conduct or incompetence concerning the public.

An item on CCTV is set to be discussed in private by councillors at the crime and disorder overview and scrutiny panel on Wednesday.

The item ‘CCTV – Technological Review’ will be discussed in part 2 of the meeting which members of the press and public are excluded from.

Timeline of events:

January: Cllr Simon Werner told the Advertiser it was a ‘done deal’ that some cameras would be scrapped as part of a review into the borough’s CCTV network.

In response Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams) and leader of the council Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) told cabinet members no cameras had been switched off and accused Cllr Werner of spreading ‘alternative facts’.

February: Cllr Werner produced an email understood to be from the CCTV control room listing cameras which had been switched off since December.

Managing director of the council Alison Alexander admitted the cameras were switched off and offered her apology to Cllr Cox because staff failed to inform him they were no longer in operation.

Cllr Dudley said he would launch an independent investigation to find out why councillors did not know the cameras had been switched off.

The Advertiser understands the council officer who sent the control room email was sacked but the borough said it would not comment on ‘individual members of staff’.

An investigation was also launched to see if Cllr Werner breached the member’s code of conduct over the incident.

April: A report was released by the shared audit and investigations service of the Royal Borough and Wokingham Borough Council.

The report found the failure to inform Cllr Cox the cameras were switched off could be considered as a code of conduct for employees issue and suitable for further action.

July: Managing director Alison Alexander asked the monitoring officer Mary Kilner to investigate Cllr Werner to see if there was a breach of conduct.

Mary Kilner found Cllr Werner had breached the code of conduct. He has no right to appeal.