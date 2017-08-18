Former Labour election candidate thanks quick-thinking Magnet staff after suffering heart attack

A parish councillor who stood for Labour in Maidenhead in June’s General Election is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack in the Magnet Leisure Centre.

Pat McDonald was exercising on a treadmill on the morning of Saturday, July 29 when the attack happened.

He said if it was not for the quick thinking of the leisure centre staff who defibrillated him more than once he wouldn't be still here today.

The White Waltham parish councillor, who is also life vice president at Maidenhead United, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital where he was stabilised.

On Friday, Pat had a triple bypass operation at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he is still recovering.

He hoped to be out of hospital by the end of next week after a permanent mini defibrillator is fitted to help regulate his heart beat.

Pat said: “Hopefully I can get back to normal after that.

“It was a bit of a shock but couldn't have had better staff looking after me.”

Speaking from his hospital bed, Pat said it would be about three months before he would be able to do any exercise again.

The 62-year-old hadn’t lost his sense of humour as he joked about missing the start of Maidenhead United’s season in the National League.

“I’ve supported them through some grim times and now I miss the start of the season,” he said.

“It can’t be helped I suppose.”