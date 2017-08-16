Farmer apologises for town centre grain spill

A farmer has apologised after a trailer overturned in Maidenhead, spilling grain and closing a main road.

Police and firefighters were called to the Castle Hill roundabout on Saturday at about 3.30pm after the vehicle left the road at the corner of Bad Godesberg Way and Frascati Way.

Two police patrol cars and three fire engines were on the scene, with the left lane heading towards Maidenhead Railway Station and Braywick partially closed to traffic.

Farmer Colin Rayner of J. Rayner and Sons, who is also a Conservative councillor for the Royal Borough representing Horton and Wraysbury, said: “One of our tractor drivers was carting wheat to a farm and he was involved in a road traffic collision, which resulted in it overturning.

“We phoned the police and when I got there I asked the police to call the fire service to make sure there was no one underneath the grain.

“Once that was given the all clear we started to shovel it up.”

No one was injured, but fire crews from Maidenhead and Slough were joined by a heavy rescue unit from Tilehurst to search the scene.

This included cutting away railings between the street and the main road.

The footpath between the Boy and the Boat statue in Maidenhead High Street and West Street also had to be closed while the seed spill was cleared.

The road was reopened by about 5pm.

Cllr Rayner was keen to acknowledge the efforts of fellow farmers, members of the public and of the Windsor and Maidenhead Young Farmers who helped with the clear-up.

He also said insurance details had been handed over to relevant authorities and organisations to pay for the repair of any damage caused.

And he added police had been satisfied with the condition of both the tractor and the trailer involved.