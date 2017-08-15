Spy theme for Norden Farm Summer Drama Week

Tinkers, tailors, soldiers and spies swapped Spectre and Her Majesty’s Secret Service for the stage at a summer drama course.

About 30 youngsters of all ages and abilities spent last week treading the board and earning their licence to thrill at the espionage-themed event at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road, Maidenhead.

Starting on Monday, August 7, the troupe conceived and produced their own play, which was performed on Friday, based on the classic notion of a hunt for a mystery briefcase, complete with a classic Thomas Crown Affair-style bowler hat scene.

“They've all reacted to it very well, although I was very surprised on the first day to find out what little knowledge of James Bond they had,” said Dave Farey of Troublemaker Theatre Group, who initially thought he might be facing a Mission Impossible.

“I thought everyone knew Bond, but apparently they don't.

“But then it's also the starting point for so many things.

“They might not know who Ernst Blofeld is, but they know about villains stroking a fluffy white cat.

“But if you want a great imagination, ask someone under the age of 18 — they have no fears about what the right answer might be.”

Several cast members were already veterans of either the summer drama week or Mr Farey’s regular midweek classes and sessions.

But even those that weren’t, like 12-year-old Hayden Paul, a pupil at Furze Platt Senior School, were quickly hooked.

He told the Advertiser: “It’s been really fun to work with the others, as well as trying out all the different costumes and ridiculous wigs and different outfits.”