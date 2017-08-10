Tributes paid to Maidenhead sportswoman and bank manager

Tributes have been paid to a sportswoman and bank manager.

Pamela Spooner, of Calder Court, Maidenhead, died at Thames Hospice in Windsor aged 74 on Sunday, July 30, following a short fight with bowel cancer.

Known as Pam, she was well known as a hockey, tennis and table tennis player, as well as an occasional footballer.

She also worked for the Maidenhead Building Society and later the London and South of England Building Society and Nationwide bank for more than 20 years.

"She was a great local personality, very well known in the area and always happy to help others," said brother Malcolm, 62.

Born in Maidenhead on April 19, 1942, to parents Reg and Megan, she was educated at Boyne Hill Church of England Girls Secondary School.

After leaving, she started working at the King Street branch of the Maidenhead Building Society, later becoming manager of the Market Street branch of what was then the London and South of England Building Society, shortly before it was taken over by Nationwide.

She played as keeper for Maidenhead Hockey Club and played for Maidenhead Lawn Tennis Club, later becoming ladies' captain for Berkshire.

She was also a talented table tennis player, at one point rising to 15 in the national standings for veteran players.

She was unable to gain a world ranking however as a fear of flying and sailing meant she was unable to compete in international competitions.

A funeral service is due to be held at Slough Crematorium, in Stoke Road, at noon on Wednesday, August 30.