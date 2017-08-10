Madame Tussauds announces plans for waxwork of Prime Minister Theresa May

Madame Tussauds has announced it is creating a waxwork of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Pictures revealed today show the first stages of a three to four-month process to create a likeness of the Maidenhead MP which will go on display in the London attraction’s World Leaders section later this year.

While Mrs May has been in power since July last year, Madame Tussauds initially said it had no plans to create a waxwork of her while she was an unelected PM. After June’s general election result, work began on the model.

Once the figure is complete, it will stand outside Downing Street at the attraction, joining the likes of Boris Johnson, Germany’s Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump.

The model-making process takes about three to four months and began with Mrs May’s head being modelled in clay by principal sculptor Stephen Mansfield, before a wax mould is created. The moulding process takes approximately 170 hours before hair is inserted and colourists add the finishing touches.

The choice of outfit and shoes for the model remains a closely guarded secret.

Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said: “Following the recent general election, we look forward to hearing the consensus of the Great British public as we reveal the first stages of Theresa May’s wax figure in creation.”

The waxwork of Mrs May’s predecessor David Cameron was put into storage after he stepped down from the role.