Royal Borough announces new bus route between town centre and Ockwells Estate

People will be able to take advantage of a new bus route from November.

The Royal Borough announced on Wednesday it has agreed a deal with Courtney Buses to run a new trial service between Maidenhead town centre and the Ockwells Estate.

The scheme will see the number seven bus, which currently runs to Woodlands Park, diverted four times a day on to its new route which will take it directly to the estate via Caldwell Drive and Thurlby Way.

The pilot, which was prompted by a petition to improve access for the elderly and travellers with disabilities, will run for six months.

Further details will be announced nearer the time.

