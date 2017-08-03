Charity founder heads to Nepal to set up pop-up business

A popular former swimming teacher and founder of a charity that helps people with neurological conditions will travel to Nepal later this year to set up a pop-up business.

Pat Capp, who ran the Pat Capp Swim School at the Magnet Leisure Centre which taught 250,000 children over the years, will taking on a new adventure in October to support people affected by the earthquake in 2015.

The 66-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, will also be stepping down from her role as chairman of the Sequela Foundation, based in White Waltham.

Speaking about her decision to take a step back, she said: “Sometimes it’s better to quit while you’re ahead. I’ve left the charity in good hands.”

Pat will be travelling with two friends to Nepal for a month with sewing machines to teach the women how to sew so they can sell their own products.

She said: “We want to set up the micro pop-up business to give the women more independence.

“We are taking out the sewing machines and fabric, then the women can take their products to a market stall.

“They just have to give their time and any money they earn they can keep.

“We are looking to take out stuff, new clothes, books and toys for the children, because it’s a chance to make a difference.”

Pat, who retired from teaching swimming in 2009, uses a wheelchair for long distances and she has spoken to her doctor about travelling with multiple sclerosis.

She set up the Sequela Foundation in 2011, which offers exercise classes and therapies to people diagnosed with neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, strokes and multiple sclerosis.

She said: “What’s a month in my life? It’s not about us, it’s about trying to make a difference.”

To donate any new clothes, books or toys email pat@sequelafoundation.org