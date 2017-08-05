SUEZ volunteers help clear town centre waterways

Staff from a recycling and recovery company became the latest volunteers to get their hands dirty clearing the Maidenhead town centre waterway last month.

Maidenhead Waterways welcomed an enthusiastic team of 24 volunteers from SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK, which has its headquarters in Maidenhead but volunteers from its HR team travelled from as far away as Devon, Lancashire, Tyneside and Durham to spend the day in waders helping clear the choked stream.

Waterways chairman Richard Davenport said: “Our SUEZ volunteers were a super team and carefully cleared over 700m of the channel where weeds and fallen branches were slowing the flow.

"We would love to have more corporate teams come forward to help with this essential work to improve the water supply to the town centre waterway.”

SUEZ volunteer Mick Fort said: “I had a great day and after the walk back downstream at the end I got an appreciation of how much we achieved."

After the event, Kevan Sproul, SUEZ UK human resource director added: "I would like to thank the waterways group for making us feel so welcome and would encourage anyone locally to give some of their time to this cause.

"It is not only great fun but is helping the town.”

The work took place on Thursday, July 20.