Norden Farm hosts 15th circus skills workshop

There was plenty of clowning around when the circus school came to town for youngsters in Maidenhead.

About 70 children aged seven to 13 were at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road, for the week-long course.

Run by Albert and Friends Instant Circus, the course, which ran from Monday, July 24, to Friday, is a 'Norden Farm tradition' and has been held at the centre for 15 years.

Norden Farm's marketing manager Alex Vander Borght said: "The children were learning all sorts of exciting new skills, from stilt-walking to the trapeze and other more basic ones like juggling.

"Some of the bravery of these young people taking part for the first time is amazing with the things they're learning and getting stuck into."

After a week being taught the essentials of the Big Top, the youngsters took to the venue's Courtyard Theatre to show off their new tricks to their families.

Visit www.norden.farm to find out more about the centre's other summer activities.