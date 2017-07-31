Mon, 31
Fire crew called out after car collides with parked van

Firefighters were called out yesterday (Sunday) after a car collided with a parked van in Norden Road.

The driver of the car, a middle-aged man, was uninjured and the fire crew from Maidenhead made the scene safe at about 10.30pm.

They were there for about 45 minutes.

