Fire crew called out after car collides with parked van

11:00AM, Monday 31 July 2017
Firefighters were called out yesterday (Sunday) after a car collided with a parked van in Norden Road.
The driver of the car, a middle-aged man, was uninjured and the fire crew from Maidenhead made the scene safe at about 10.30pm.
They were there for about 45 minutes.
