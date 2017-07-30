Pets Corner: Ginge at TVAW

Ginge is a neutered ginger male, probably around six years old. He required major hip surgery as soon as he came into TVAW’s care, to repair an untreated injury.
He has recovered well and is building up his muscles again. He follows his fosterer everywhere and sits on the terrace with her, chasing the occasional fly, if he can be bothered.
Please call 01189 722082 or visit our website www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
Police are ‘working to establish’ how a man in his thirties who was found in Courthouse Road last night sustained serious head injuries.