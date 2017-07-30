Pets Corner: Ginge at TVAW

Ginge is a neutered ginger male, probably around six years old. He required major hip surgery as soon as he came into TVAW’s care, to repair an untreated injury.

He has recovered well and is building up his muscles again. He follows his fosterer everywhere and sits on the terrace with her, chasing the occasional fly, if he can be bothered.

Please call 01189 722082 or visit our website www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.