£34m price tag to rebuild Nicholsons car park

More than £34m of tax payers’ money looks set to be spent on demolishing and rebuilding a car park in Maidenhead town centre.

The Royal Borough has released its cost estimate for redeveloping The Broadway multi-storey car park by the Nicholsons Centre.

A bill of £34,013,100 is expected for the scheme, which would roughly double the capacity of the existing 734-space car park.

The project was debated by the Cabinet Regeneration Sub Committee on Tuesday, at which it was described as a ‘huge financial commitment’ by the council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside).

Following the meeting a final version of the plan is due to be presented to full council at the end of the year, possibly at an extraordinary council meeting in November.

Cabinet member for finance, Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham), urged public engagement to ensure the smooth progress of the plan.

He said: “We need to be confident that when we come back with a detailed design which we will launch into the planning process, every key stakeholder you can imagine and name is, at worst, indifferent and, at best, supportive of what is about to hit the planning process.”

Cllr Dudley agreed.

“We’re making a huge financial commitment on behalf of taxpayers – over £30m,” he said.

“We know it’s essential for the success of the town centre and businesses and retail, but we don’t want to do all of that and make these commitments and then people be reluctant or have reservations, so let’s communicate.”

The committee also approved the latest version of a Borough Parking Plan intended

to maintain parking provision while major projects, such as the redevelopment of The Broadway car park, are completed.

This includes the provision of more than 1,000 parking spaces from the third quarter of the 2018/19 financial year.