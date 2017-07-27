Youths cause damage to willow arch in Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Garden

Vandals have struck in a garden only recently opened as a memorial to humanitarian Sir Nicholas Winton.

A group of youths tried to pull sticks out from the large willow arch, which straddles the entrance to the garden in Oaken Grove Park, according to a neighbourhood alert.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 10am, less than a fortnight after the garden was officially opened by the Prime Minister on Friday, July 14.

There was some minor damage to the arch but wardens had tidied up the garden by yesterday (Wednesday).

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with any information.