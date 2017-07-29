Maidenhead Heritage Centre holds 'found in the ground' event

A ‘found in the ground’ event saw people bring in objects for evaluation at Maidenhead Heritage Centre on Saturday, July 22.

The event invited residents to bring in unidentified items such as old coins, bottle caps and stones to the centre in Park Street and was the idea of Brian Boulter, the former curator.

David Williams, area liaison officer for the Portable Antiquities Scheme, based in Berkshire Records Office in Reading, visited the centre to assess the items brought in.

Christopher Hobbs, a volunteer at the centre said: “There were some amazing finds as well as more usual old bottles – including old jam and fish paste containers, rusty bits of old carriage or cart harnesses or shafts.

“The amazing items included a very old stone hand axe or cutter – in use circa 500,000 years ago for cutting meat, from the Palaeolithic age!

“As well as a collection of metal items – a Roman coin and another unidentified as yet, some metal badges or brooches maybe 4-500 years old; one decorated with enamel which will have further investigation to age and clarify what they are.”