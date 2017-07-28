Royal Borough planning panel to rule on school expansion plans

New classrooms, study rooms and dining halls are expected to be approved by council planning bosses next week.

The Royal Borough’s Maidenhead Development Management Panel is due to discuss the applications submitted by four schools when it meets on Wednesday.

The largest application is from Forest Bridge School, which is seeking permission for two temporary single-storey buildings to accommodate five classrooms, a study room and a staff room.

The school, a specialist free school for children with autism, is currently based on the previous site of Oldfield Primary School in Chiltern Road,

It currently has 58 pupils and is due to move to a new permanent site in Braywick in September 2019.

According to a report, some concerns have been raised about congestion and pollution as a result of building work, but officers have recommended the plans for approval.

Also to be discussed at the council meeting is an application by Furze Platt Junior School, in Oaken Grove, Maidenhead, to extend its main hall.

Braywood CE First School, in Oakley Green Road, Oakley Green, is also seeking consent to build new dining facilities and enlarge a classroom. Although the site is in the greenbelt and would increase the building footprint by about a fifth, planning officers have recommended it for approval as it is considered to be ‘acceptable in terms of impact on character and appearance, residential amenity and highways’.

However, officers have suggested councillors should defer a decision on whether or not to allow Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane, to build a two-storey teaching block.

If approved, this would provide eight classrooms as well as dining and office space and toilets.

The scheme was previously deferred when it appeared before the panel on Wednesday, July 5, over concerns about parking provision on the site and so it has been recommended that authority for the final decision be deferred until this has been resolved.

The meeting will also consider a plan by Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to improve its floodlighting, by installing six lighting masts for its outdoor pitches. The 12 metre (40ft) floodlights would be retractable to about three metres (9ft 10ins). The scheme has been recommended for approval.