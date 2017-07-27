School expansion funding to go before Royal Borough cabinet

The funding of an expansion scheme at Cox Green School is among the items set to be considered by the council’s cabinet this evening (Thursday).

A report presented to councillors recommends the council spend £3,681,388 on the project at the school in Highfield Lane, providing nine new classrooms.

The total cost of the project comes to £5,800,000.

Newlands Girls’ School, in Farm Road, is also due to receive £776,000 of S106 developer money if cabinet members approve the funding, which would pay for three extra teaching spaces.

The Hurley and Walthams Neighbourhood Plan will also be discussed at the meeting, with funding potentially prepared for a referendum on the subject.

A projected council overspend of £828,000 will also be considered by as part of a financial update.

The meeting will take place at the Town Hall in St Ives Road, Maidenhead, at 7.30pm.