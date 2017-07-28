Rebrand for charity Maidenhead Care as it seeks new volunteers

A ‘good neighbour’ scheme is seeking to attract its next generation of volunteers.

Maidenhead Care provides care and support to people in the town, helping with everything from transportation to and from doctor’s appointments to shopping or even just visiting the lonely for a chat.

And now it is looking for new faces to sign up and help continue its work.

“I think it’s a valuable part of the town and I think people like volunteering,” said the charity’s vice chairman Mary Forrest, who has been a part of the group since 1985, the year it was started.

“Today people are living longer but with more practical and medical difficulties, so I think something where people can show community spirit is a good thing.

“I think the problem is that it’s quite easy for people to be in their homes with not as much stimulus as they would like because maybe their family has moved away.

“They can maintain contact with things like Skype now, but a body coming in and talking to you has a real value.”

Founded by Reverend Peter Hudson, a former minister at Maidenhead Methodist Church, in Maidenhead High Street, the organisation is supported by Churches Together in Maidenhead.

With about 100 volunteers on its books, it runs between 9am-5pm on weekdays.

Anyone in need is free to make a request, which is vetted by a team of duty officers, before a volunteer is allocated.

To launch the new initiative, the charity has also been re-branded, with the old black and yellow colour scheme replaced with a lighter, brighter one of white, pink and green.

Designer and illustrator Karenanne Knight, whose husband Geoff Herbert has volunteered with Maidenhead Care for about 10 years, is the brains behind the revamped look, providing what she estimated was about £3,000 worth of work for free.

Speaking about the need for new members, Mary added: “We need the help of more volunteers to keep the charity as we want it and having the light use of many and not working the few into the ground.”

Visit www.maidenheadcare.org.uk to find out more.