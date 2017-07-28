Cycle challenge across Europe raises £2,500

A mammoth cycle challenge across Europe has managed to raise £2,500 so far for charity.

Daniel Hunt, from Pinkneys Green, set off for the challenge, which will see him cycle 4,000 miles through 23 countries on Saturday, June 3, and has travelled through 11 countries to date.

The 28-year-old is currently in Slovenia and heading towards Liechtenstein.

He is hoping to raise £5,000 in total, which will go towards the Oxford Health charity, which supports the John Radcliffe Hospital, Churchill Hospital and Nuffield Hospital, which treated his grandfather for bowel cancer before he died in December.

The former Altwood pupil has been documenting his travels on Facebook.

Chris Moriarty, who is looking after the social media pages, said: “There’s been set-backs along the way.

“He had his wallet and phone stolen in Prague and his chain has given up on his bike before he has. Fundraising has reached £2.5k”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DanielsEuroCycle to donate.