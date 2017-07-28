Campaigners dress as bears to get across Heathrow third runway message

A campaign group fighting Heathrow expansion had a fun but serious message for attendees of Maidenhead Festival over the weekend.

Stop Heathrow Expansion said it is against the third runway because of the ‘bare necessities’ it would threaten including the right to a settled home, air free from pollution, good health, a quiet time for essential rest, eight hours night-time respite from aircraft noise and a planet safe from climate change.

Some members of the group were dressed as bears and gave out leaflets to people at the festival as well as campaign badges to younger attendees.

Rob Barnstone, campaign coordinator, Stop Heathrow Expansion, said: “260,000 extra planes per year mean peace would be in peril, dirtier air would be lurking in the lungs of local people as well as the strain on local housing caused by the displacement of the two villages of Harmondsworth and Longford nearby.”

Paul Groves, Maidenhead resident and representative of Residents Against Aircraft Noise, said: “To facilitate a third runway, the Airports Commission determined that demands for new housing in the Royal Borough would need to increase by more than a third of current plans, with additional congestion and strains on infrastructure.”