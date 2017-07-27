Man taken to hospital after assault in Magnet Leisure Centre car park

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a man was taken to hospital on Tuesday night following an assault in the Magnet Leisure Centre car park.

Thames Valley Police attended the incident in St Cloud Way at 10.19pm, where a man was found with head and face injuries.

The man in his late 20s was taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and has since been discharged.

A spokesman from TVP said: “The offender is described as a white man in his late twenties, tall, of an athletic build, wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers. He left the area in a vehicle following the incident, which travelled in the direction of Cookham Road.

“Investigations are ongoing. If anyone witnessed the offence and has not yet spoken to police, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 431702204495.”