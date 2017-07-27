New IVF clinic opens in Maidenhead

A new IVF clinic is set to open in the town today (Thursday).

Thames Valley Fertility is an advanced clinic with state-of-the-art facilities including an advanced embryo incubator.

The Fertility Partnership’s new clinic in Norreys Drive will mean couples experiencing fertility problems can access the treatment on their doorstep.

George Christopoulos, a consultant at the clinic, said: “The new clinic is extremely positive news for couples in Berkshire.

“We believe that seeing a local team of experts close to home is of great benefit to patients and to be able to do this within a purpose-built facility informed by the world’s best practice is fantastic for the local health service.”

The clinic features the latest egg freezing technology and will use a procedure called vitrification, which offers a rapid way of freezing the egg, which improves its chance of survival.

It is also one of the first labs in the world to have an embryoscope and time-lapse incubator, which allows embryos to be seen in more detail, including the timings of cell division.

Nikki Tibballs, 35, and her partner Marc from Cippenham, used IVF treatment to conceive twins, and had to travel all the way to Oxford for their treatment.

Speaking about the new clinic, she said: “Thames Valley Fertility would have taken away the complications of travelling and trying to squeeze appointments around our work schedule.

“It would have been one less worry during a stressful period.”