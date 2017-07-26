In pictures: Norden Farm launches summer beach

Even landlubbers will be able to enjoy a day at the seaside with the opening of Maidenhead’s very own beach.

Berkshire might be landlocked, but thanks to 17 tonnes of sand the town has its very own substitute for families to enjoy at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road.

About 100 youngsters and parents were at the centre on Tuesday for the official opening of the event, which is now in its sixth year.

Elvis was on hand with the Royal Borough’s cabinet member for culture and communities, Cllr Samatha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), to cut the ribbon and judge a fancy dress contest which saw three winners chosen.

There was also the chance for sand castle building and a visit to the gallery’s Secret Cove exhibition.

The venue’s marketing manager Alexandra Vander Borght said: “Hopefully we can give families a bit of a summer holiday experience right here in Maidenhead.

“We take great pride in it because it’s free and because of the exhibition in the gallery.

“We take a lot of pride in giving families a different experience to a normal day out.”

The attraction will be open every day between 10am-4pm until Sunday, August 27.

