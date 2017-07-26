EastEnders legend Anita Dobson pops into Thames Hospice shop for donation campaign

A donation campaign organised by Thames Hospice received some celebrity support on Monday.

Ex-EastEnders star Anita Dobson stopped by to give some of her toys to the charity's High Street shop to encourage shoppers to provide the outlet with items.

The actress played Angie Watts on the BBC soap and more than 30 million viewers tuned in to see husband Den hand her divorce papers on Christmas Day in 1986.

Taking part in the Stock our Stores campaign, Thames Hospice celebrity ambassador Anita said: “It was wonderful to visit Thames Hospice’s new store in Maidenhead and donate some of my possessions to such a worthy cause.

"I would like to encourage everyone to get behind the charity’s new S.O.S. campaign and donate their pre-loved items; it makes all the difference to the funds that can be raised to keep the Hospice running.”

Julie Rowley, director of retail at Thames Hospice, said: “Now more than ever before, we hope we can request your help to ‘Stock our Stores’.

Whether you are buying a new summer wardrobe, redecorating your home or having a sort-out, please think of us.

"We particularly need your donations of menswear, women’s fashion, small electricals, homeware and gift items.”

The Windsor hospice also offers a collection service for those living within 15 miles.

Call 01753 866303 or visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/furniturecollection for more.