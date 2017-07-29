Claires Court pupils taken on journey of musical discovery

Panpipes, drums and plastic trombones were among the instruments offered to pupils for a day of musical discovery.

The Claires Court Junior Boys Music Workshop Day allowed boys in year two and above the chance to create and compose their own music in workshops delivered by a range of musicians including a Balinese Gamelan orchestra, the London Heritage Brass group and Mi Canto Music panpipes and drums.

The boys also created some ‘junk percussion’ and took part in sessions with plastic trombones brought along by their inventor, Chris Fower, who also taught brass at the school many years ago.

Neil Valentine and his band specialised in teaching song writing and composition skills, and encouraged the boys to work collaboratively to create their own piece that culminated in a group improvised session at the end of the day on Thursday, July 13 .

Chris said: “What an experience, enjoyed by staff, visiting musicians and pupils alike - one they will remember for many years to come.

"The result was an exciting adventure in music making, as well as an opportunity for boys to discover and perform music from around the world playing authentic instruments.

"It was excellent to hear music from Mark Cox's 'Heritage Band' wafting across the lawn throughout the day.”