X Factor's Nate Simpson among the judges at Desborough talent show

Rock stars lined up alongside comedians and even a former X Factor hopeful for a school talent contest.

More than 60 youngsters from Desborough College, in Shoppenhangers Road, took to the stage for the annual competition.

And the event, on Wednesday, July 5, was also presided over by ex-pupil Nate Simpson, who reached the judges' houses round on the ITV talent show last year.

Teacher Natalie McFarlane said: “I think this is the biggest we’ve had in terms of the number of acts and it was three hours.

“It’s a chance for the boys to show who they are and what they can do because a lot of the boys keep their talents hidden.”

She also praised Simpson’s interaction with the performers, adding: “He was really supportive, the other judges gave general advice, but Nate was giving specific advice about the voice and its register.”

The youngsters, who staged more than 20 different acts, were also watched by about 100 parents.

Among the highlights from the evening were three amateur actors who performed their own version of the Emperor’s New Clothes.

Out of all the acts, first place was taken by Charlie Mulford, a year eight gospel singer.

Katemba, a South African inspired three-piece rock band scooped second place.