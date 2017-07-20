Firefighters called to chemical spill at Desborough College

Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to a chemical spill at Desborough College this morning (Thursday).

Crews arrived at the scene at about 10.15am followed by a special appliance from Reading carrying chemical spill equipment and left the scene at about 1pm.

Firefighters said a container, which is believed to have contained nitric acid, ruptured in a store cupboard on the first floor.

Two teachers from the school in Shoppenhangers Road were taken to a hospital as a precaution.