Dame Katherine Grainger is guest of honour at Claires Court prize-giving ceremony

Britain’s most decorated female Olympian was at Claires Court School on Thursday, July 13, to give an inspirational speech to pupils.

Dame Katherine Grainger was the guest of honour at the Claires Court Junior Girls prize-giving ceremony.

After performances by each of the year groups, Dame Katherine spoke of the importance of challenging yourself, setting goals, and believing that you can achieve.

She said: “You must try everything so you can find out for yourself something you are good at.”

She then joined the year six girls as they released their balloons, tagged with their hopes and dreams for the future – and even wrote a message herself.

Leanne Barlow, head of junior girls, said: “Today was incredibly inspirational.

“Katherine’s words will echo in the ears of the girls for many years.

“Katherine spoke about her journey to the gold medal and, wow, what a journey.”

Dame Katherine added: “This was a fabulous occasion. The girls are far more talented and able than me. I felt very inspired myself.”