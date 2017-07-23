Altwood School play shines light on mental illness

Months of rehearsal paid off for students at Altwood CE School as they performed ‘Find Me’ by Olwen Wymark on two days last week.

The play explored the journey of a young girl in the Seventies trying to cope with mental illness.

An audience of more than 70 people saw the two performances, which raised money for the charity Heads Together.

Rebecca Nehme, head of drama, said: “The students were a credit to themselves and the school as they performed the work with focus and commitment, consistently achieving a balance between the sensitive and serious scenes and the light relief written into the more comic scenes.

“Tackling this piece was a risk but I am so proud of the way the cast and crew worked together to create something that reflected the mood of the play and the creativity of the students.”