Manor Green pupils celebrate different cultures with diversity days

Music, dancing and a flag parade were part of three diversity days at Manor Green School.

On Monday, children at the school in Elizabeth Hawkes Way started learning about different cultures.

Every class had to choose a different country and all the children decorated T-shirts and flags for a parade in the playground on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday they were visited by John Johnny who led them in dance routines including a dragon dance.

Before the flag parade, the school hall was transformed into a marketplace with stalls and activities representing different cultures. The coconut shy was a hit and the morning was accompanied by music from a traditional dhol drummer.

Kay Bailey who works in reception at the school said: “The children loved the dancing and all the cheering on their class mates in the flag parade.”