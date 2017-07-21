Campaigners meet Theresa May to discuss Borough Local Plan

The Prime Minister has met groups concerned about the state of politics in the Royal Borough.

Organisations including SportsAble, Bray Parish Council and RBWM Residents Action Group met Mrs May on Friday, July 14, to discuss a perceived ‘breakdown of trust and communication between the residents and the Royal Borough’.

One of the key sticking points is what has been described as a ‘top down’ approach to the Borough Local Plan (BLP), which has left some questioning its legitimacy.

But campaigners were left happy with the engagement shown by Mrs May.

A spokesman for the RBWM Residents Action Group said: “The meeting couldn’t have gone any better.

“It was a really positive meeting and we used a lot of really tangible examples, for example, the golf course having things added at the last minute.

“And she [Mrs May] seemed to warm to the idea that we want localism and we don’t feel that we have it. We’re really grateful to the Prime Minister for taking time out to listen to residents.”

The campaigners have called on the council to reverse its approach to the BLP and begin ‘meaningful engagement’ with families and businesses in the borough, especially groups already working on Neighbourhood Plans.

They have also accused the borough of a lack of transparency in the process of selecting sites for development and a failure to adequately guarantee enough affordable housing for infrastructure, such as schools and roads.

In June RBWM Residents Action Group set up a petition which called on councillors to vote against the latest draft of the BLP.

The group claimed the BLP, a policy setting planning policy until 2032 and paving the way for the building of more than 13,000 homes, would ‘harm our area and the character of our towns and villages’.

