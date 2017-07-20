Cabinet to discuss plans to replace Nicholsons car park with 1,500-space facility

Proposals for a new 1,500 space car park which would replace the existing Nicholsons car park will be discussed by councillors on Tuesday.

The report seeks approval to progress with the next stage of the design and will be discussed by the cabinet regeneration sub committee.

It states the existing Broadway car park (referred to as the Nicholsons car park) is reaching the end of its lifespan and is in need of ‘significant repair’.

The redevelopment of the site would increase parking capacity from 734 spaces to 1,500 and create retail space on the ground floor.

Although not explicitly mentioned in the paper, a total of £9.4m was allocated in the 2017/18 budget for stage one expansion of the car park, but the finances for the scheme will be discussed in part two of the meeting – which the public is excluded from.

Cllr David Evans (Con, Hurley and the Walthams) and cabinet member for Maidenhead regeneration said: “It is important that we plan for the future of Maidenhead and as the town starts to develop we need to provide residents and visitors with the parking that they need.

“The proposed layout will significantly improve pedestrian flow from the station, through The Landing, and the Nicholsons Centre, to the High Street, enabling the shopping centre, new retail and The Landing to attract residents, shoppers and visitors and function as an integrated, revitalised town centre.”

The Landing is a multi-million pound project, which was granted outline planning permission in October 2015 and will see hundreds of new homes, offices and retail space built on land between Queen Street, King Street and Broadway.

The report states the new car park will have electric charging facilities and 225 to 500 of these spaces will be utilised to support The Landing development.

It adds the car park design would be completed by February with the demolition of the car park taking place in early 2019 and the work being completed by spring 2020.

In March last year, a faulty payment system, installed in 2012, was replaced with a new one at a cost of £240,000 after it allowed free parking.

The cabinet regeneration sub committee will also discuss a report about the borough parking plan which lists temporary parking solutions for the town whilst regeneration takes place.

In Reform Road a 300 space decked solution will be installed at Waldeck House which will be used for a council staff car park, to free up 250 spaces in Hines Meadow Car Park to support public car parking.

In St Cloud Way, the tenpin bowling facility will be demolished and a 600 space decked solution will be installed.

In Braywick Park, 200 spaces will be added as surface car parking and this will increase to 500 when the new leisure centre is completed.

Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and the Walthams), cabinet member for parking, said: “Part of the work to revamp the Broadway car park will involve providing suitable alternative parking in Maidenhead to ensure that visitors and shoppers can still access the town easily.

“At this vital time of change to the town we need to make the shopper’s experience as easy and as uninterrupted as possible.”

The report will be discussed by Highways and Transport overview and scrutiny panel tonight at 6.30pm in Maidenhead Town Hall and by Corporate Services overview and scrutiny panel at 6.30pm.

It will be discussed by cabinet regeneration sub committee on Tuesday in the Ascot Room, Windsor Guildhall at 5pm.