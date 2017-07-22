St Edmund Campion football team awarded trophies by past and present Maidenhead United players

Young footballers got the chance to meet their past and present heroes from Maidenhead United FC when the players presented them with awards on Monday.

Pupils at St Edmund Campion Catholic School in Altwood Road were presented trophies to celebrate playing in the school football team for the whole season.

Mark Nisbet, who now plays for Slough Town, and current Magpies player Harry Pritchard presented the awards to the children and afterwards took part in a question and answer session.

Peter King, teaching assistant, said: “It went very well. I would like to thank Mark and Harry for coming along. They did a super job and everyone got the chance to ask them questions.

“The players are big role models to them, we have a very active football team and these 17 children played for the whole season.”

Another sporting success was celebrated at the school assembly as the tennis team got first place in the Berkshire School Games at Bisham Abbey earlier in the month.