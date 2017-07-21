Summer pop-up ping pong parlour opens in Maidenhead

There’s the chance to pick up a paddle and bounce some balls at a new pop-up ping pong parlour in Maidenhead.
The attraction, which has three tables, was unveiled at the Nicholsons Centre on Monday and will be open until Tuesday, August 29.
The scheme is supported by Sport England and Table Tennis England, which has provided equipment.
Assistant Maidenhead town manager Jatinder Singh Rakhra, who helped set up the scheme, said: “We want people to get out of their homes, come down and actually enjoy Maidenhead.
“There’s a lot of good events going on over the summer.
“We’ve had the big screen set up for Wimbledon, we’ve got Maidenhead Festival [Saturday and Sunday] coming up and then there’s Maidenhead at the Movies [Friday, August 18 – Sunday, August 20] – we just want residents to be able to enjoy the town.”
Opening hours:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – 8am-7pm
Wednesdays – 8am-5.30pm
Saturdays – 8am-6pm
Sundays – 11am-4pm
It is free to use.
