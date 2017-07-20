Disabled person has bag and phone stolen in Maidenhead

A disabled person had their bag and phone stolen after a man distracted them in their car in Brock Lane on Tuesday.
The victim was getting in at about 5.15pm when a man arrived and said something was sticking out of the boot, a Thames Valley Police community alert said.
The disabled person went to investigate and then saw the man reach into the passenger door, when they shouted ‘you’ve stolen something from my car’, after which the man ran away.
Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.
