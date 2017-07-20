Dawkes Music beefs up security after £65,000 worth of saxophones are stolen

A music shop has taken steps to beef up its security after thieves stole £65,000 worth of saxophones.

Thieves smashed through a window at Dawkes Music in Reform Road at around 1.55am on Wednesday, July 12 and a dark coloured saloon car was seen leaving the area soon after.

The shop was founded in 1966 by the grandfather of the current owners, brothers Jon and David Dawkes.

Jon said police have been really helpful and were working on a number of leads.

The 40-year-old added: “We suspect there were three males who came into the shop and scoped the place out the day before.

“More than 40 saxophones were stolen worth about £65,000.

“The worst bit is that there will be some loss of trading as it can take about four to six months for some of them to be manufactured.

“From an industry perspective its been quite good because we’ve been swapping security measures and we’ve hired a security guard for the next few weeks at least.”

Jon said they had been quite lucky in a way because the thieves left two saxophones, one belonging to his dad, and one belonging to his grandfather, which had sentimental value, although the thefts had been quite hard to swallow and the staff, which include several family members, had been quite upset by it.

On the additional security measures, Jon added: “It needs to be done, but how much is enough?

“We’ve got to make it harder for them the next time and just try and move on really.”

Investigating officer DC Martin Key from Maidenhead Police Station said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Reform Road around the time of the burglary or who may have seen any vehicles or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

“If anyone has any information please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170204724, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555111.”